America’s #1 Most Peaceful Town to Visit is in Massachusetts

Today's society seems to have more going on than in past decades. The hustle and bustle along with everyday hectic activity never seems to end. In addition, with people constantly being connected to their technology the days of having peace & quiet seem to be few and far between.

Though Massachusetts has areas like Boston, Springfield, and Worcester where there are many activities to choose from, some may want to retreat to a smaller town to get away from it all even if it's only for a temporary amount of time.

The #1 Most Peaceful Town to Visit in the US is Located in Massachusetts

If you are looking to get away from the big city life and partake in peaceful surroundings look no further than Hopkinton, Massachusetts. According to The Travel, Hopkinton is the most peaceful town to visit in the United States. Here's The Travel's review of the Middlesex County town.

It's a lovely feeling when people find out that others in their community care about them. The municipality recently inaugurated a brand-new library and is home to many beautiful public parks. Hopkinton has a population of 19,538 people with a negligible violent crime rate of 0.06 incidents per 1,000 residents.

Property Club also backs up the crime statistic noting that Hopkinton is one of the safest towns in Massachusetts as the town's crime rate falls at 91% below the national average.

You can Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds When Visiting Hopkinton

The great thing about Hopkinton is you're getting the best of both worlds. Hopkinton is only 25 miles west of Boston which means you can enjoy some big city offerings along with a quaint, quiet setting all in the same visit. A fun fact to pass along is that Hopkinton Common is where the Boston Marathon begins each year.

So if you are looking for a peaceful and very safe visit, you may want to add Hopkinton to your list. Get ready for some well-deserved relaxation with a peaceful atmosphere.

