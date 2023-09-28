Adam Sandler Spotted In New England Over The Border Of MA.

Growing up in the late 90s and 2000s, I've always been a diehard Adam Sandler fan. Everything from Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore (with Bob Barker of course), Big Daddy, to Mr. Deeds, Click, and of course the two Grown Ups movies. He was born on September 9, 1966 in Brooklyn, New York to Judith "Judy" (née Levine), a nursey school teacher, and Stanley Sander, an electrical engineer. His family is Jewish and descends from Russian-Jewish immigrants on both sides.

Where in New England did Adam Sandler grown up if he was born in Brooklyn?

He grew up grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, after moving there at the age of six. Last Tuesday, Adam Sandler was spotted returning to his old stomping grounds at a New Hampshire playground as seen in the picture above according to CBS News Boston. Webster Elementary School is where he attended in his younger years and even played with his young fans.

Later on he attended Manchester Central High School. As a teen, Sandler was also in BBYO, a Jewish youth group. Later on he returned to New York where he graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 1988. A training ground for artists, scholars of the arts, and of course filmmakers.

Not too long ago, Adam Sandler was also spotted at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, where he took photos with several fans. His mother Judy, still lives in Manchester. In 2020, Sandler showed 60 Minutes around his mother's home, which he stated that it looks the exactly the same as when he was a child.

