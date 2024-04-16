Massachusetts is home to breathtaking mountains, friendly people, and a rich history. The Bay State is also home to an array of celebrities. We're not talking about minor-league celebrities. Many big-name stars were born in Massachusetts. For example, the Wahlberg brothers (Mark and Donnie) were born in Boston. Kurt Russell was born in Springfield and Elizabeth Banks was born in Pittsfield to name a few.

What Did These Massachusetts Celebrities Look Like 20 Years Ago Compared to Today?

Today we look at 20 big-screen Massachusetts-born actors and what they looked like approximately 20 years ago compared to today. Age has been good for some of them with very little change while others have aged drastically. Let's take a look below.

Massachusetts Celebrity Photos from 20 Years Ago and Today

If you are wondering which Massachusetts towns and cities these celebrities were born you can find out below along with many other Massachusetts-born celebrities included in the list.

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city? Gallery Credit: Getty Images

