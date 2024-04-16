New England’s Second Best Mini Golf Course is in Massachusetts

With spring here many people are thinking about or are getting their summer vacation plans in order. Massachusetts will be seeing many tourists throughout the summer season. Likewise, many Massachusetts residents will be heading to other areas outside of the state to explore new areas while catching up on some rest and relaxation.

When I was a kid no vacation was complete without at least one miniature golf outing and let me tell you my older brother and my dad were quite competitive. I was happy to be participating and looking at all of the cool features of the course. Whether it was waterfalls, pirates, skeletons, etc. I just loved looking at all the neat attractions that added to the fun atmosphere of mini-golf. Plus, I had fun grabbing some ice cream at the end of our mini-golf adventures. Mini-golf was definitely a highlight of my past summer vacations.

New England's Second Best Mini Golf Course is Located in Massachusetts

If mini-golf is part of your next Massachusetts vacation you'll probably want to know which courses are worth visiting. To find out which New England mini-golf courses ranked well we turned to Trip Advisor for that information. It turns out that Trombetta's Farm in Marlborough is the second-best mini golf course in New England.

Some Fun Photos of the Mini-Golf Course at Trombetta's Farm

Trombetta's Farm has a beautiful garden center, ice cream, and a unique but fun mini golf course. The course is housed inside a former greenhouse. We have included some photos of the course below.

Here's Some Reviews of Trombetta's Mini-Golf on Trip Advisor

Review #1

Our family really enjoyed this neat mini golf course built inside a former greenhouse. The greens were in good shape, the little water ways and fountains were all working and looked nice, not like some neglected places where these things are busted half the time. Being inside a greenhouse, it did get a bit warm - you will not need a sweater inside here! The course was challenging but perfectly fine for all family members, including young kids.

Review #2

Kids - and their parents! - had a great time on a grim-weather day. Very friendly service, and a fun course. Definitely recommend.

Review #3

Ice cream, mini golf, garden center... more! Great place to stop by and have fun with the family. Indoor and outdoor seating.

Other Massachusetts Mini Golf Centers That Made it into Trip Advisor's Top 10 List Include the Following:

#3 - Pirates Cove Adventure Golf - South Yarmouth

#5 - Skull Adventure Golf & Sports World - South Yarmouth

#9 - Harbor Lights Mini Golf & Ice Cream - Brewster

Check out the entire list by going here.

