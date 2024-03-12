AMES Department Store Set To Reopen In Massachusetts For 2027

This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023. Check out the previous article by clicking here. Which we thought was a hoax since there was no sign of any openings but the end of 2023. But as of March of 2024, their website is back up and running with a new exciting announcement.

BELOW IS A SCREENSHOT OF THE LATEST FROM THEIR WEBSITE:

Get our free mobile app

amesstore.com web screenshot amesstore.com web screenshot loading...

Many people are still taking to social media saying that this all too good to be true but at the same time are hopeful. One of the main reasons is the face that the weblink is not a "secured" URL which gives suspicion that the site is not legitimate. It was also reported that the main owners 'Molyneux Group' doesn't have any contact information to support information related to any grand reopening's of Ames in 2023.

Not to mention, Ames and even Bradlee's have very little site on social media platforms considering the fact when they closed, social media at the time was very slimmed down to services like email, and Instant Messenger. Heck, even Myspace didn't come around until a year later after all store locations closed permanently in 2002.

BELOW IS THE LAST TV COMMERICAL PRODUCED BEFORE THE STORE'S PEMANENT CLOSURE:

As of right now, we're still at a standpoint where only time will tell. I mean, I am definitively excited to hear if it's true or not since Ames did a play a small part in my childhood. The year was exactly 2002, the last time I went to Ames in the old Berkshire Mall before they shuttered. This story will be updated as new information continues to progress.

Do you think Ames is coming back in 2026 or 2027 is another hoax? Let us know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America We put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. They were ranked by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2022. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart