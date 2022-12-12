Is It Illegal in Massachusetts to Hang Christmas Lights on Your Car?

The holiday season is in full force. Whether your holiday shopping, drinking Eggnog or Hot Cocoa, watching holiday movies by a warm fire, or most importantly, decorating your home for our Light Up the Berkshires contest. But how about decorating your car? I know I've seen deer antlers and red noses on people's vehicles but what about actual Christmas lights?

Get our free mobile app

So, is it illegal in the state of Massachusetts to hang Christmas lights on your vehicle?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Yes and no. While it may be legal to put lights on your vehicle to a certain extent, it is illegal however to display and kind of lighting that will obstruct your visibility to drive. Not only are you putting yourself at risk, but you also take the risk of blinding other drivers as well. No specific law exists in Massachusetts or in the United States, however if you get caught with Christmas lights on your in the U.K., you can get slapped with a $1,000 fine and a ban from driving! Harsh right? But again, all countries are different.

No person shall mount or display any lighting device which does not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations, 49 CFR Part 571, unless specifically allowed by M.G.L.c.90, §7. -Mass.gov.

There are other alternatives to sprucing up your vehicle this holiday season legally such as the antlers and deer nose for your grille as mentioned earlier. Why not see what you can find in many of our local auto parts stores in the Berkshires.

Do you decorate your car for the holidays? Let us know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

Northern New England's Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022 Here are just some of the best holiday light displays you can find in Maine for 2022.