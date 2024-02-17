Massachusetts Woman Reported Missing

On Saturday, February 17th, 2024 the Adams Police Department put out a statement on their Facebook page of a missing woman in Adams, Massachusetts.

Christina Barnes age 28 in Adams was last seen on Thursday, February 15th, at 3:00 pm near Melrose Street. She was believed to be wearing a black "Punisher" hoodie, white and black tie-dye leggings and work boots.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts they are asked call the Adams Police Department at (413) 743-1212.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

