Someone In Western Massachusetts Just Won $1 Million On A Scratch-Off Ticket

Someone In Western Massachusetts Just Won $1 Million On A Scratch-Off Ticket

Google Maps/Canva

There's a catch if you want to win these games.

To Win Big You Must Spend Big

When it comes to Massachusetts Lottery scratch-off tickets, you can spend anywhere between 25 cents to $30 depending on what you choose. Obviously the more you spend, you have better chances at winning.

I can tell you right now, I am not a huge scratch-off ticket type person but when do spend money one, I usually go for the $1 to $5 tickets. Maybe I should try my luck at a $20 ticket like this local man did?

Sheffield, Massachusetts Wins Big on $20 Ticket

That's exactly what Jonathan Seward of Sheffield did as he walked into Silk's Variety off of Route 7 on 107 Main Street and purchased the $20 “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” ticket. According to WWLP22News, he was at home enjoying a glass of wine in front of a fireplace after processing some bills when scratched the winning ticket.

Get our free mobile app
Google Maps
loading...
MASS STATE LOTTERY VIA X
loading...

Jonathan Seward is self-employed and plans to invest his winnings in his business. He went ahead and chose the one time winning pre-tax payment of $650,000.

Lawrence Troy (left) and Jonathan Seward (right). (Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)
loading...

John Seward's $1 Million prize was claimed in a 25 minute gap with Lawrence Troy of Mansfield where he won the same $1 Million prize from the same scratch-off ticket. According Mass Lottery, three of these $1 Million scratch-off tickets remain out there. Are you going to be the next one to purchase this $20 ticket?

FYI, these two national lotteries continue to rise. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $188 million while the Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $311 million.

As always, if you do play good luck... but play responsibly.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history

Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]

Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

[carbongallery id="657766ec373a7f3deb1ea656"

Filed Under: winner, Sheffield, Silk's Variety, Mass State Lottery
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM