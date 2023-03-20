Support Your Veterans with The Biggest Party in Massachusetts!

March Madness is in full swing! Whether you're watching NCAA basketball or eating that left over corn beef and cabbage from St. Patrick Day's. Oh, and not to mention, Spring has finally Sprung!

With warmer weather on the horizon, we always look forward to longer days and of course warmer nights. Speaking nights, how about parties! While it still maybe a little chilly to party outside just yet, there's other amazing places to party in Berkshire County like this one right here!

For those of you that know me, I am a huge fan of blacklight parties. So why not attend one of the best black parties in the Berkshires while supporting your area veterans at the same time!

So put on your neon colors or your white, and mark your calendar for Saturday, March 25 from 8-12AM at the VFW Post 996 in North Adams located at 573 Mohawk Trail across from Cumberland Farms! Oh, and not to mention there will be prizes for best outfit!

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) is a congressionally chartered (Title 36 USC Chapter 2301) war veterans organization in the United States. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, VFW currently has 1.5 million members, 7,644 posts.

Your hosts DJ Kane, DJ 2BigMan, and special guest DJ R.P. Express will keep you entertained all night long! This event has a cover charge of only $10 which gets you food, glowsticks, and highlighters. Again, all proceeds go towards local Veterans of the VFW. Lighting up your life for March Madness!

For more details, you can access the event's Facebook page by clicking here.

