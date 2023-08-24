Growing up in the Berkshires, scenic drives especially in the Fall are certainly a must no matter what parts you live in due to the fact the colors here are just beautiful!. Especially when it comes to the highest peak in Massachusetts! Mount Greylock State Reservation, which was established in 1898, home to amazing scenery, and a stunning view at 3,491 feet looking into a total of five states!

The summit of Mount Greylock is located in Adams, but the mountain spreads into the towns of North Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, New Ashford and Lanesborough. There are two ways to drive up to summit. You have Notch Road in North Adams, which is the shortest, but it is on the steep side. So, if you're looking for a more enjoyable ride, you can take Rockwell Roadside in Lanesborough.

Along the way, you will find many awesome lookout points where you can take pictures of amazing views of the Berkshires or as mentioned the many states that surround the area.

When you get to the very top, you'll be greeted but a stunning view including a large area to walk around and explore including the Memorial Tower that's open during the Park's hours. Again, we're talking five states you can see on a clear day including Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire!

Both roads to the summit are now open for the season until October 29th. Beware that vehicles longer than 22 feet are no longer permitted including full size school buses.

Don't forget, the 55th annual Greylock Ramble is back for 2023! More details on that as we get closer.

Every been to the top of Mount Greylock? Let us know and submit us some photos of your amazing experience of the Summit on our app.

