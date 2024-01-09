Yum! Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Massachusetts For Breakfast

Yum! Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Massachusetts For Breakfast

Google Maps

We've all heard the term that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is safe to say that is true! And why not start your day just right?

Get our free mobile app
Google Maps
loading...

We turn to "Vic's Waffle House" located at 283 Old Main St. in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. According to their website, it was established in 2002 but however date all the way back to 1992 when it started off as "T.D. Waffle House." This place strictly serves breakfast and lunch daily (except Tuesdays) from 7-2p.m. Vic's Waffle House even made the 50 of the best hole-in-the-wall places in America on MSN!

Check out some of the reviews below according to Yelp:

I love the food here. There is always a wait but once you get the food it totally makes sense. The parking lot is small but that's not their fault since it's nested in a residential area and there's a small park next to it.
The owner is incredibly nice and takes pride in his good and the customers.
Highly recommend! - Janelle C.

Tasty breakfast food
Eggs Benedict cooked perfectly hollandaise sauce smooth and fresh
Chicken fried steak with eggs yummy
Lots of coffee
Fast friendly service
Quick but didn't feel rushed. - Ralph R.

Ordered pancakes, eggs, turkey sausage, and waffles they were all great. Service was fantastic and everyone was super nice. The place was super clean as well. - Alex A.

Google Maps
loading...

As you see, the reviews says it all! They serve up all the basic breakfast attire which include waffles, eggs, omelets, pancakes, and even French toast. Which I am now hungry after doing this post!

See Also The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts:

10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS

Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

20 New England Restaurants That Deserve to Be on Food Network

Locals shared their thoughts on what restaurants they would like to see on Food Network. Here are the most popular suggestions, in no particular order.

Gallery Credit: Megan

15 New England Restaurants That Guy Fieri Should Visit Next

Gallery Credit: Megan

 

Filed Under: Massachusetts
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM