Join WSBS at The Children’s Attic (past photos)

WSBS is on the road and live on location. Join us as we broadcast live from Community Health Program's (CHP) Children's Attic event this Saturday, May 18, from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at 444 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

The Children's Attic is a huge two maternity and children's consignment sale. You'll find everything for the kids including toys, games, books, maternity clothing, spring clothing, summer clothing, strollers, bikes and much more. The event itself takes place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and again on Sunday (most items at half price on Sunday) from 9:00 a.m. - noon.

The Children's Attic is such a huge hit that the line is usually pretty large before the sale even opens on Saturday morning. Plus, the event receives visitors from locations beyond the Berkshires including New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and more. This event is not to be missed.

New this year, CHP is combining the Children's Attic with Salisbury Bank's Community Shred Day. You can get more information by calling (413) 528-0457 or by going here . We'll see you this Saturday as we broadcast live from the Children's Attic on WSBS!