WSBS Southern Berkshire Highschool Basketball Schedule 2022/2023

It’s High School sports Play-by-Play coverage on your hometown station! Hear all the action of high school boys and girls basketball here on WSBS! Jack Passetto of the Berkshire Sports Network will have the call for each and every game. Check out the 2022/2023 schedule below (note, each game has a 7 pm tipoff with a 6:50 pm pregame unless otherwise noted) Games with a * indicates that the game will simulcast on our sister station AM1420 WBEC:

December 2022

Tuesday 12/13 Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain girls

Thursday 12/15 Hoosac Valley at Monument Mountain boys

Saturday 12/17 Drury at Monument girls 1:30 (pregame at approx. 1:20 pm)

Saturday 12/17 Cape Cod Tech at Monument boys 5:30 (pregame at approx. 5:20 pm)

Monday 12/19 Wahconah at Monument boys*

Tuesday 12/20 McCann at Mount Everett girls

Friday 12/23 Lenox at Monument boys*

Thursday 12/29 Monument boys at Mount Greylock at 6:30 (pregame at approx 6:20 pm)

Get our free mobile app

January 2023

Tuesday 1/3 Renaissance at Mount Everett girls

Friday 1/6 Lenox at Mount Everett girls

Thursday 1/12 McCann at Lee girls

Friday 1/13 Monument at Greylock girls

Wednesday 1/18 PHS at Monument boys*

Thursday 1/19 Drury at Lee boys

Friday 1/20 Monument at Wahconah boys*

Tuesday 1/24 Greylock at Lee boys

Friday 1/27 South Hadley at Monument boys

Sunday 1/29 Gateway at Mount Everett boys 6:30 (pregame at approx 6:20 pm)

Monday 1/30 Monument at Hoosac Valley boys

February 2023

Thursday 2/2 Turners Falls at Lee boys

Friday 2/3 Lee at Mount Everett girls

Monday 2/6 Lee at McCann girls

Tuesday 2/7 McCann at Mount Everett boys

Friday 2/10 Lee at Monument girls

Tuesday 2/14 Lenox at Monument girls*

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs