Might a Katy Perry cameo in Taylor Swift 's music video signal the hatchet has finally been buried between pop music's greatest rivals? Keep those fingers crossed.

The "Hey Hey Hey" musician was reportedly spotted in Miami earlier this month (December 20) on the set of Swift's music video for her latest single, "End Game," sparking rumors Perry will have a bit part , E! reported.

A source told the pub that Perry made up with the 28-year-old chanteuse in person, and filmed a scene for Swift's upcoming visualization.

Neither star has yet to confirm or deny the news, but a pair of suspicious photos (below) shared on Twitter may point to the veracity of the conspiracy. Both images appear to show a silver-clad Perry alongside Swift on the Reputation performer's yacht, where segments of the video were said to have been filmed.

Over the summer, Perry revealed her interest in mending fences with Swift singer after issuing an open apology during an episode of the Thrive Global podcast. "I am ready to let it go," she admitted. "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her."

"I love her, and I want the best for her," Perry continued. "And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.'"

Taylor Swift's Best Live Vocals