Laundries’ Sister Talks To Crowd Who Has Lots Of Questions (Video)

There was a sighting in Albany of someone thought to be Brian Laundrie was spotted, it was not him.

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, took questions from a small group of protesters outside her home Monday and clarified some of the timelines around her brother’s disappearance and the death of Gabby Petito.

The video, shared exclusively with NewsNation, was taken by a man who claimed to know the Petito family.



Cassie Laundrie confirmed that Brian flew home to Florida from the western U.S. at some point on or before Aug. 17, five days after he and Gabby Petito were pulled over and separated by police in Moab, Utah. The one big problem in that story is that Laundrie drove the van home.

There has been a new spotting of Brian Laundrie, tons of media outlets including news broadcasts are picking up on this. A man hiking along the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina claims to have spoken with fugitive Brian Laundrie Saturday morning.

He told Fox News that he first suspected the man may have been on drugs but later believed he was “mentally shot.” He also said the man was talking about a fight he had with his girlfriend. “He said ‘Man, I’m lost.’ I said ‘What are you trying to find?’ and he said ‘Me and my girlfriend got in a fight but she called me, told me she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her, He said he did not recognize the man as Brian Laundrie until he pulled over and looked up pictures on his phone. “There is no doubt about it. That was Brian Laundrie I was just talking to... not a doubt in my mind.”

Davis called the FBI several times, along with Tennessee and North Carolina police to report the sighting and the man’s truck, believed to be a white Ford F-150, according to reports.

Dennis Davis, 53 and a Florida engineer, says that a man waved him down on Waterville Road, which runs along the hiking trail.

Brian Laundrie's TikTok doppelgänger is worried about being "attacked" or "accused" of being Gabby Petito's fiancé.

On Sept. 28, 2021, the first video was posted to the @notbrianlaundrie TikTok account. In that video, the unnamed Brian look-alike duetted another TikTok that claimed a "sighting" of the wanted individual at what appears to be a crowded bar.

@notbrianlaundrie then said, "I would just like to put these rumors to bed," and showcased his face in an attempt to prove that he isn't Brian, but rather just looks like him somewhat.

Of course, many users took this as an opportunity to still insinuate that the TikToker was in fact Brian attempting to ruse millions of viewers on the platform into thinking it isn't him.

"Where would you go if you wanted to hide from the world for a few weeks, months, years, Mr. Not Brian?" questioned one skeptical user, to which @notbrianlaundrie replied, "I would go to your mom's house."

