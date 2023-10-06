Can MA Drivers Use Their Hazard Lights During Inclement Weather?

We all have been through this scenario: During a heavy rainstorm, it is impossible to see what's in front of you as the car's windshield wipers are going full throttle, therefore many drivers turn on their hazard lights as an alternative to this problem. You might have done the same thing, but it is NOT advisable. According to Triple A, this practice is illegal in many states and Massachusetts is one of them.

A windshield wet with rain from inside the car. Bruce Mikells loading...

Why is this not an option? Statistics show that hazard lights indicate that a car is having mechanical difficulties, and not that the driver is simply taking precautions. When you are using your hazard lights on the road, this can confuse or distract other drivers.

Triple A warns motorists that hazard lights shouldn’t be used unless it’s an emergency. For example, if your car breaks down or you have to pull over. This tells other drivers there’s a temporary hazard and immediate attention is required.

Bright headlights of a car driving on foggy winter road Elenathewise loading...

Additionally, the usage of high beams are too dangerous since they reflect back at you after hitting water and they have a tendency to brightly bounce off. Instead, drivers should keep their low beams on during any type of inclement weather which proves to be more effective during bouts of rain and fog, but keep in mind, experts advise stopping and waiting out the weather if low visibility makes driving too dangerous. Better safe than sorry!

BOTTOM LINE: As Michael Conrad used to say on "Hill Street Blues" before sending out his troops: "BE CAREFUL out there!"

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of 22 News, WWLP-TV, Springfield, MA)