At What Age Can A Child Legally Be Left Home Alone in Massachusetts?
Growing up in Western Massachusetts my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was regularly that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the house.
Family Schedules Can Determine if a Child Has to Be Left Home Alone for a while
My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc., and I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.
I Didn't Mind Staying Alone at My Massachusetts Home. I Started Working
Right around the time that it was okay for me to start staying home alone, I adopted my brother's paper route since he had picked up other work. I would deliver newspapers in the afternoons immediately after school (at about 3:15/3:30 p.m.) for the North Adams Transcript. I had approximately 30 customers. I loved the holiday season as I would get great tips from some of the customers. So, being home alone wasn't a big deal to me. It gave me a sense of freedom. Plus, I was making money as a youth.
You may be wondering if there is a minimum age in Massachusetts when kids can legally stay home alone. The answer is there isn't. According to mass.gov, Massachusetts doesn't set a specific age at which a child can be left home alone. In Massachusetts, such issues are decided on a case-by-case basis. As a matter of fact, none of the New England states legally set a specific age at which a child can be left home alone. It's up to each particular household.
