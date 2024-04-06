Growing up in Western Massachusetts my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was regularly that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the house.

Family Schedules Can Determine if a Child Has to Be Left Home Alone for a while

My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc., and I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.

I Didn't Mind Staying Alone at My Massachusetts Home. I Started Working

Right around the time that it was okay for me to start staying home alone, I adopted my brother's paper route since he had picked up other work. I would deliver newspapers in the afternoons immediately after school (at about 3:15/3:30 p.m.) for the North Adams Transcript. I had approximately 30 customers. I loved the holiday season as I would get great tips from some of the customers. So, being home alone wasn't a big deal to me. It gave me a sense of freedom. Plus, I was making money as a youth.

At What Age Can A Child Legally Be Left Home Alone in Massachusetts?

You may be wondering if there is a minimum age in Massachusetts when kids can legally stay home alone. The answer is there isn't. According to mass.gov, Massachusetts doesn't set a specific age at which a child can be left home alone. In Massachusetts, such issues are decided on a case-by-case basis. As a matter of fact, none of the New England states legally set a specific age at which a child can be left home alone. It's up to each particular household.

