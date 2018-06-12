Lee Girls Capture Western Mass Title

The Lee girls tennis team (No. 2) claimed their first Western Mass. title since 2008 when they defeated No. 1 South Hadley at Forrest Park in Springfield on Monday, June 11.

The Berkshire Eagle reports, all five matches lasted just two sets each. The drama of the match was secondary as excellent singles play was the primary focus on the Wildcats' minds.

For the Lee girls, Anna Wang won at first singles over Hailey Werenski 6-2, 6-1. Wildcat team member, Ava Martin defeated Kaylin Cousineau 6-1, 6-0 and Suri Lee defeated Madden Lacaste 6-3, 6-2 at third singles putting the finishing touches on the day.

Lee advances to the state D-III semifinals on Monday which will also take place at Forest Park.

You can read the complete article including South Hadley's lone win by going to the Berkshire Eagle's website