On Monday's edition of 'Let's Talk," Smitty interviewed Billy Loehr of Lee. Billy is the Administrative Officer and Manager of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. Smitty felt that this was a timely and important interview to include on WSBS as Memorial Day just passed. Without honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, we wouldn't be able to enjoy the freedom that is provided to us today.

In the interview, Billy explains the history of the cemetery, how he likes his job (he must really like it since he drives from Lee to Agawam on a regular basis) and more. Check out the entire interview from June 3 below (the interview is divided into two audio segments).