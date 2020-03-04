LISTEN: Monthly Chat (March) with Andrea Harrington (AUDIO)

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington returned to WSBS for our March chat. Our latest discussion featured the 4th Wave of the Opioid Crisis and how The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office along with law enforcement and medical professionals are preparing for the arrival of this wave. In addition Andrea discussed how the community can help play a positive role and become educated about the issue.

You can listen to the entire interview below (the program has been divided into two audio segments)

About The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office is proud to serve all residents and visitors of Berkshire County, diligently seeking justice for those who have been harmed by crime, and working closely with their partners throughout the county who are dedicated to justice and public safety, including citizens, to fight and prevent crime, and refer those in need to resources for services and treatment.