Living In These Massachusetts Towns Can Save You A Ton Of Money

Recently, an article was posted regarding the highest property tax rates throughout the Bay State. How about we approach towards the other direction as we'll focus on the area in Massachusetts that have the "lowest" property tax rates and some locations are based right here in the beautiful Berkshires.

LaMacchia Realty, a real estate agency based in Woburn has teamed up with The Bay State's Division of Local Services and Department of Revenue for the publication of a recent report where statistics show the average single family property tax bill in Massachusetts averages $6,372, which translates into an increase of almost $200 from the previous year.

There are some towns statewide with home values that put them astronomically below the average for every $1,000 in assessed property values and 5 Berkshire towns fit that criteria. Let's run down the list in detail:

The cheapest locale is located just south of Pittsfield as Hancock's annual tax bill is a mere $764 with a residential property tax rate of only 2.38 percent.

Second place goes to Florida which comes in at $1,433, followed by Otis with an annual rate of $2,766. Both towns tally in with a property tax rate of about 8 and a half percent.

Monterey and New Marlborough (just east of Great Barrington) come in 4th and 5th place as the single family tax bill totals between $4,150 and $4,250 coupled with a property tax rate of over 7 and a quarter percent with the latter reaching close to 10%

The towns of Egremont and Stockbridge also check in with a property tax rate of just under 10% as those locations are also saving money for those Berkshire home owners who reside full time in those particular areas.

Towns that are located in Cape Cod and the surrounding areas also have low tax rates, despite high property values as these dwellings are occupied by part-time residents who vacation in these locations as they are not required to pay for services and amenities during their absence.

The LOWEST property tax rate of $2,230 with a tax rate of only about 2 and three quarter percent is located at The Elizabeth Islands in Dukes County. Homeowners in Gosnold, Massachusetts have this prestigious honor of saving serious bucks on their annual expense. This hamlet located west of Falmouth, has only 70 full time residents and is situated between Buzzard's Bay and Vineyard Sound.

Other areas in the Cape that see below than normal tax bills include Chilmark, located in the western part of Martha's Vineyard and the town of Edgartown which is a prime tourist destination on the Vineyard. Hard to believe, Nantucket Island's average residential property tax rate ranks above 3 and a half percent and the final coveted spot goes to Chatham, which is home to a vintage landmark 19th century lighthouse that shines as a beacon towards the Atlantic Ocean.

In neighboring Franklin county, the town of Rowe located near the Vermont border has a reasonable property tax rate of over 5 and a quarter percent with a single tax bill of over $1,160. Bottom line: Areas with smaller populations are benefiting from this yearly savings, so there is something to consider if you plan to relocate in the near future.

(Statistics courtesy of a recent article published in The LaMacchia Realty's web site, www.lamacchiarealty.com/woburn/)