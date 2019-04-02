Local Rabies Clinic and Bake Sale This Weekend

New Marlborough, Mass. - Members of the New Marlborough Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a Rabies Clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 7, at the New Marlborough Fire Station on Norfolk Road in Southfield.

New Marlborough Town Clark Kathy Chretien will be on hand to issue dog licenses, and the clinic will include coffee and a bake sale for pet owners. Massachusetts law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies. The cost at the Clinic is $10 per vaccination.

For more information about the New Marlborough Fire Company Rabies Clinic, please contact David Smith, President, New Marlborough Fire Co., at (413) 429-6680, or David Herrick at (413) 229-8795.

About New Marlborough Fire & Rescue

Founded in 1930, New Marlborough Fire & Rescue includes more than 30 members who provide fire, ambulance and other emergency services in the town of New Marlborough. The department's station is located in Southfield. For anyone interested in joining, training is held at 7:00 p.m. each Tuesday at the station, with first Tuesday's reserved for the Fire Company's business meeting. New members are welcome.

