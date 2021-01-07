With good reason, most of the country is glad to have 2020 in the rearview mirror. People are looking ahead to better times in 2021. For my wife, Amber, and I, 2020 was at the top of the list as one of the best years of our lives. While COVID-19 was sweeping the nation, we were bringing our daughter, Hannah Sadie Wlodyka, into the world, and from Mar. 19 on, we have been so wrapped up in loving our little girl, that though we were and still are very careful, COVID-19 became, in a way, a secondary concern for us. However, let it be known, we don't take COVID-19 safety precautions lightly.

Now at over nine months old, Hannah is moving, shaking and bouncing all over the place. She's become a bit of comedian as she has me cracking up over some of her playful actions. Hannah is definitely going to keep us on our toes once she starts walking but that's a good thing if you ask me. We are fortunate, especially in these times, to have a happy, healthy daughter, not to mention, one that sleeps and behaves like an angel.

Our first Christmas with Hannah was one that I'll always cherish. I think Santa Claus must have taken time off from delivering to our house and Hannah filled in for him. I think she stole his outfit.

Hannah had a great time rolling around on her playmat Christmas morning, as she played with and examined her her new toys. As her pediatrician says, "she's a very curious baby." The grandparents, as expected, showered her with a plethora of toys and new clothes. It was a complete joy to play with her and cherish our time together on our first Christmas together. I wish my vacation had lasted longer.

You can take a look at the photos below to see Hannah on Christmas and around the holiday.