LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA

While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.

According to Zillow, the lowest price house on the market right now with a pool in Pittsfield is set on more than 2 acres of land (2.3 to be exact). It has 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, and the interior living area is within 3,280 square feet. The home was originally built in 1985, but has certainly had some work put into it to bring into the modern era. Its high vaulted ceilings, enormous patio deck, and backyard make this place well worth the price. Of course, as mentioned, it has the pool, which is inground.

Whether you are looking to just chill at home or entertain, you have all the options with everything this spot has to offer. One might think that a house with all its features on this property in the Berkshires might be so much more than what it's going for, but given its amenities, the home at 165 Kittredge Rd in Pittsfield is listed at $589,900.

In terms of houses in Pittsfield with a pool, that is the most affordable, according to Zillow. But enough talk, let's have a look at this...

The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA

Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Massachusetts Home is ALL Amenities

Nearly $2.3 Million Pittsfield Home Looks Like 'Clue' Movie House

There's a Gingerbread House-Airbnb You Can Rent in the Berkshires