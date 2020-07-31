MA COVID-19 Public Gathering Guidance Under Review

Throughout areas of Massachusetts clusters of COVID-19 infections have been occuring due to gatherings of recent parties and groups. Much of the issue isn't so much the size of these gatherings but the choices and behaviors of the individuals at these parties and in these groups as they are not practicing proper social distancing guidelines, not wearing masks and acting reckless while showing disregard for the virus' potential.

As a result of these outbreaks, Governor Baker and Massachusetts officials are revewing the state's guidance on public gathering sizes according to Masslive.com

At present time the governor’s executive order limits indoor gatherings to 25 people in an indoor space and 100 people in enclosed, outdoor areas.

Governor Baker had the following to say on this issue:

The bigger issue is not so much the nature of the size of some of these gatherings, especially the private ones that are going on in backyards and places like that. The bigger issue is, honestly, the behavior generally at those, which is not socially distant, no masks and in some respects a lack of respect for how this virus works.I know I sound like an old, an old man talking to my children when I say this, but a big part of this is about the decisions and behaviors of all of us as individuals.”

We'll have to wait and see if there will be any updates to the state's guidance on public gathering sizes. Just a reminder that the the state's revised travel order takes effect this Saturday and you can get all of the detials by going here.

(portions of article information taken from Masslive.com)