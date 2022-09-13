MA Residents: Get Ready To Rumble!

Hey just because summer is officially ending, doesn't mean we can't enjoy fun festivities still! Every year when the leaves change color and start following, people from all over gather around the Town of Adams for a 2-day event well known as "RambleFest." That's right you might have already seen the billboard while driving down the main roads around the Berkshires.

So What Is Ramblefest?

The entire festivities all take place on Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day Weekend (however you look at the weekend). A big gathering party kicks everything off on Sunday, October 9th at the "Adams Visitor's Center" parking lot. Home to Thunderbolt Ski Museum that is open to general public, the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail (Bike Trail) you can go for a stroll on, or if you want to take a trail ride through the scenic area, hop a board the Berkshire Scenic Railway. Monday is "Day 2" also know as "The Ramble" where hundreds and sometimes thousands of people set on a long hike up to the summit of Mount Greylock State Reservation and back down.

Get our free mobile app

https://www.facebook.com/RambleFest/photos/a.345880632164331/5486946304724379/ https://www.facebook.com/RambleFest/photos/a.345880632164331/5486946304724379/ loading...

The "Adams Visitor's Center" is located in the heart of downtown Adams on 3 Hoosac Street. The entire event is outdoors and you enjoy live music with "Mike & Mike" a duo group opening things up at noon. Followed by a group of rockers known as "Bacchus" from 2:30 - 5 p.m.

Ryan Pause's friend Shawn Ryan Pause's friend Shawn loading...

What is "The Ramble?"

As mentioned, thousands of people including my good friend Shawn as pictured above takes part in The Ramble every year and everyone receives certificate of achievement of hiking up and down the Mount Greylock Summit with an elevation of 3,491 Feet. Cheshire Harbor Trail is a "hiker's favorite" since it is most gentle out of most of the trails. Do you have what it takes to hike up and down 6 miles round trip? And let me tell you, Shawn is pretty good at breaking time records when it comes to this festivity!

For information on this event, you can click on "RambleFest."

How long does it take for you to hike up and down Mount Greylock? Let us know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app