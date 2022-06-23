MA State Trooper Risks Own Safety To Stop I-91 Wrong-Way Driver

The State Police Association of Massachusetts posted a story on its Facebook page on Tuesday, about something that occurred nearly two weeks ago (June 10th)... but the story deserves recognition, as does a very brave trooper that put himself in serious danger to perhaps save the lives of motorists on Interstate 91 in the town of Bernardston.

According to the post, Trooper Trombley of State Police Shelburne Falls barracks (his first name was not given, unfortunately) did something unthinkable. Yes, it is the job of these officers to put themselves in harm's way to save others, but this was a very unique situation.

The call came in around 5:30 PM...

The call came in at around 5:30 PM on Friday, June 10th. Trooper Trombley, after being alerted about a driver that was headed in the wrong direction of Interstate 91, instantly jumped into action. The vehicle that was traveling south on I-91 North for a span of several miles very nearly struck multiple vehicles that were trying to avoid it.

Trooper Trombley didn't waste any time in making his move...

According to the post, Trooper Trombley aligned his cruiser with the wrong-way driver and then quickly used the next emergency turnaround to place his vehicle in the path of the stray vehicle. This action took tremendous bravery with an impact being fairly imminent.

Get our free mobile app

Stopped a potentially deadly head-on collision...

Trombley was able to use his own cruiser to stop what most certainly would have been a very horrible, and possibly deadly, head-on crash. This action undoubtedly saved innocent drivers from serious injury or even death.

Massachusetts State Police State Police Association of Massachusetts loading...

(Above: Trooper Trombley's cruiser sustained major damage in his brave effort to stop a wrong-way driver that was endangering innocent drivers.)

Transported to a nearby hospital...

Both Tropper Trombley and the wrong-way driver were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were sustained in the collision.

Massachusetts State Police State Police Association of Massachusetts loading...

(Above: Wrong-way vehicle smashed into Trooper Trombley's cruiser.)

The incident, according to the Massachusetts State Police, remains under investigation. The conditions of neither Trooper Trombley nor the wrong-way driver were given in the post.

Officer Trombley is a bonafide hero in my book. I hope would you agree!

Massachusetts State Police State Police Association of Massachusetts loading...

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)