A popular restaurant chain with 22 locations in Massachusetts is now offering its customers a unique beverage or should I say a classic beverage with a new unique flavor.

Known for its incredible breakfast menu IHop is now serving its customers maple syrup-flavored soda by Pepsi or Maple Pepsi as it's officially called. This is no joke.

When Did The Beverage Become Available in Massachusetts?

According to the U.S. Sun, the drink became available on Monday, Apr. 1 and as such many people believed it was an April Fools joke but that is not the case. Maple Pepsi is a legitimate menu item. I suppose this makes sense since it's Maple Syrup season and IHop specializes in pancakes.

How Long Will Maple Pepsi Be Available at IHop?

Maple Pepsi will be a limited menu item but at this point, the beloved restaurant hasn't released exactly how long the drink will be available. If you want your dose of Maple Pepsi you have 22 IHop locations in Massachusetts to choose from including the following:

Attleboro

Braintree

Brighton

Brockton

Cambridge

Dedham

Framingham

Hyannis

Milford

North Dartmouth

Northborough

Norwood

Plymouth

Quincy

Raynham

Revere

Salem

Saugus

Shrewsbury

Springfield

Tewksbury

West Springfield

So, are you going to give Maple Pepsi a try or are you going to steer clear of the unique beverage?

