Marijuana Sales Resume On Memorial Day In Massachusetts

Monday is Memorial Day. A day on which those who died in active military service are remembered. A day which was traditionally observed on May 30, but is now officially observed on the last Monday in May. And for this year, 2020, Memorial Day will also be the day that sales of recreational marijuana resume here in the state of Massachusetts.

That's right. Starting Memorial Day, marijuana dispensaries will be able to resume serving recreational customers through curbside pickup. Many dispensaries are asking customers to place their orders online.

And please keep in mind that when customers arrive to pick up their orders, every person in the vehicle must be at least 21 years old. Otherwise, there's more than a good chance customers will be driving away empty-handed.