Even people who have not become sick with COVID-19 are managing stress, uncertainty, and isolation during this challenging time.

People of color and other communities who have been historically underserved are being hurt the most.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is committed to better serving these communities by learning about their experiences directly through a COVID-19 Community Impact Survey, and using answers to create new solutions.

This survey is intended for anyone 14 and older who lives in Massachusetts. MA-DPH specifically seeks to hear from communities who have suffered the most through this public health emergency. All answers are anonymous.

The survey is offered online at www.mass.gov/COVIDsurvey by computer, phone or tablet. It will take around 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

You can choose to complete the survey in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Haitian Creole, and Vietnamese. All survey responses will be anonymous.

