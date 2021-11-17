Mass. State Police Trooper Charged With Assault, Kidnapping

Early Wednesday, troopers for the Massachusetts State Police arrested one of their own on some pretty hefty charges. Domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and kidnapping.

MassLive reports Jordan Cavaco, 27, was arrested Wednesday and suspended without pay on charges of choking and punching a woman he was dating and then preventing her from trying to get out of the vehicle they were both in at the time of the incident.

All of this apparently occurred back on May 28, 2021. Prosecutors allege Cavaco pulled off Interstate 93 in the area of Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester when he and his girlfriend got into an argument. Cavaco then allegedly choked and punched her repeatedly. He also prevented her from exiting the vehicle while he drove her back to his apartment.

Col. Christopher Mason of the Massachusetts State Police said in a media statement:

The facts as alleged by the victim are unconscionable. Allegations of domestic violence committed by anyone, regardless of occupation or affiliation, will be thoroughly investigated and, if the evidence warrants, will be swiftly answered by criminal charges and prosecution.

According to officials, state police learned of the allegations last week when the victim, who was not identified, reported the incident to local police. Cavaco was arrested approximately at 7 a.m. Wednesday at his home in Brockton.

Cavaco was relieved of duty and was set to be arraigned today in Dorchester District Court. Cavaco graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy just last year and had been working out of the Framingham barracks. He'll be suspended without pay for the duration of the investigation and prosecution.

