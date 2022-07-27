This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)

One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.

Another Miniature Golf Course I Hope to Explore One Day is the Best in Massachusetts.

According to Stacker, there's a miniature golf course that is a big attraction on the Cape and has been listed as Massachusetts' best minigolf golf course according to the site. Pirate's Cove located in South Yarmouth has received much praise for its very friendly staff and attention to detail. The theme is quite fun and Boston Magazine New England Travel Planner had this to say about this miniature golf location:

If you can't swing a trip to Disney World, this may be the next best thing.

In addition, Pirate's Cove has been featured on television shows and in various publications. If a vacation is in the works for you and you're thinking of taking one in Massachusetts, this miniature golf course may be something you want to put on your destination list. Let's take a look at some fun photos below:

Pirate's Cove: The Original Adventure Golf

