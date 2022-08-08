One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.

During grocery trips, my wife and I like to get some of P.F.Chang's frozen dinner meals for our freezer. They are delicious with a nice variety. One of the frozen meals we love is the beef and broccoli option, just magnificent. During one of my recent grocery trips to Stop and Shop in Pittsfield, I purchased the beef and broccoli meal and loaded it into my freezer. However, I received a voice message from Stop and Shop telling me about a product recall pertaining to the beef and broccoli meal. Here's what the message said:

This is Sarah with Stop & Shop calling with important product recall information. A limited amount of P.F. Chang's beef and broccoli has been recalled due to miss packaging causing an undeclared allergen of eggs. The product is safe to consume for customers with no egg allergen. The following product is included in this recall: P.F. Chang's Beef and Broccoli, 22 ounces, UPC: 031000670015006214620, Best Buy Date: May 21, 2023. Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to a nearby store for a full refund.

In my case, I'm not allergic to eggs, so I am going to go ahead and eat the delicious meal but if you are allergic, don't eat it and bring it back to the store you purchased the product from and go get your refund. Bon Appetit.

