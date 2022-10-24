How Often Should I Rotate My Mattress? Does it Even Matter?

Ah, mattress shopping. That's something I should do soon as mine is going on 15 years and has seen better days. I remember back when I lived in a third-floor apartment in Lee, in order to get the box spring for my queen-size mattress up the stairs it had to be cut in half and then reassembled which my father-in-law had the honor of doing. Apartment living, you gotta love it.

Every six months or so I'll go to my mother's house in northern Berkshire County and help her rotate her mattress. She lives alone so my help in this endeavor is much appreciated. As I have been doing this favor for her I started wondering if my mattress would have a little more life to it if I rotated my mattress as often as I do hers. You know where this is going.

How Often Should You Rotate Your Mattress?

According to Sleep Foundation here's the frequency of mattress rotation based on the type of mattress:

Memory foam and latex mattresses should be rotated 1-2 times per year

Newer innerspring mattresses should be rotated 1-2 times per year

Older innerspring mattresses should be rotated 2-5 times per year

Of course, before rotating your message, you'll want to check and see if there are any recommendations by the manufacturer.

Should I Ever Flip My Mattress?

Your best bet is is to rotate your mattress as most modern mattresses are only one-side and flipping it would not only be pointless but could damage your mattress. If only I rotated my mattress a little more often I may not be thinking about mattress shopping. Oh well, live and learn. Maybe after the holidays.

