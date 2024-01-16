Some Massachusetts Residents are Angry at Gov. Healey, Here’s Why

Nowadays many people are not shy when it comes to sharing their political opinion and Massachusetts residents are no different, particularly with two recent decisions made by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

In case you haven't heard by now it was recently reported by various media outlets that Governor Healey announced $375 million in budget cuts for the current fiscal year. The reason behind the cut was to close an expected $1 billion shortfall with monthly revenues coming in at a slower pace than expected. It was announced that the biggest cut was to MassHealth.

A few days later an article was released and posted on NewsBreak reporting from a press release sent out by Governor Healey that "undocumented students" will be able to apply for state need-based financial aid in the state of Massachusetts. To date, the article has been shared on NewsBreak 134 times and has received 315 comments. As I was sifting through the comments I had a difficult time finding any that were in support of this action. The majority of comments which were from areas throughout Massachusetts including Easthampton, Pittsfield, Somerset Fall River, Boston, and throughout the state were against this decision and some of the comments were very heated.

If you already have or choose to download the Newsbreak app you can find the story which is linked here and then you'll be able to read the comments. There's no doubt that Massachusetts residents are fired up about having budget cuts occur in Massachusetts while having enough money for financial aid for the "undocumented students" in Massachusetts.

The Heated Comments From Massachusetts Residents Don't End There

One of the services that are taking a hit is local fire departments throughout the state. It was reported on MassLive that three dozen Massachusetts towns are to feel the effects of Governor Healey's budget cuts. As you can probably guess, this decision does not sit well with Massachusetts residents and again many folks went to Newsbreak to share their thoughts and opinions on this decision. The comments again were heated and a chunk of the comments had the same theme which was wondering why Massachusetts's services are being cut while money is being directed toward supporting "illegal immigrants" although some of the comments are much stronger than written here. Again, unless I missed the rare one, there weren't any comments in support of this decision.

Whatever your opinion is on these current decisions and actions it's clear there is concern from folks in Massachusetts over what is currently taking place in the Bay State. Again if you have the Newsbreak app, you can see the comments and join in the discussion if you feel inclined to do so.

