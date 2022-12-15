Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Boys

It goes without saying that having a baby is an exciting-life changing experience and what better state to have a baby than in Massachusetts? It's been reported that Massachusetts is the top state for raising a family. In addition, did you know that Massachusetts is one of the happiest states? It's true. You can get all of the details by going here. So, yeah Massachusetts has some superb qualities when it comes to starting and raising a family.

If you or someone you know is expecting, you know what how much fun it can be. Buying clothes, stocking up on diapers, getting the nursery setup, having formula on hand, taking birthing classes, taking lactation classes, deciding if you are going to have an at home birth or have the baby in a hospital and the list goes on and on. These are certainly fun activities leading up to the big day but some may also find these activities and new responsibilities a bit overwhelming if not downright stressful. That's okay though, that's what your partner is for, to shoulder some of those responsibilities.

Another activity that you have to partake in is picking out the name for your new bundle of joy. This should be a fun task but sometimes it can lead to stress especially if partners cannot agree on a name or you are just drawing a blank when it comes to coming with that perfect name.

A while back we released a list of Massachusetts' Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls. Now, we have added the counterpart. So let's check out 20 of Massachusetts' Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Boys. These names can certainly be used today. As the saying goes, everything old is new again.

Massachusetts' 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Boys

Stacker compiled the original list which contained 50 names. You can checkout the entire list by going here.

