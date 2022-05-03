Here are Massachusetts’ 15 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.

Getting Back to Baby Names

As I mentioned in the past, coming up with Hannah's name was pretty easy and quick. My wife and I knew that Hannah was the name we were going to go with for our baby girl. We never deviated from that decision. The name was just a natural fit and we both loved it. Other couples spend weeks and months coming up with a name and in some cases, don't have a name ready to go when their bundle of joy comes into the world. If you're expecting a baby girl and you're still looking for a name, you may want to consider one of these popular names from the 60s in Massachusetts. Stacker compiled the list and we have included the 15 Most Popular Girls Names in the 1960s in Massachusetts.

The 15 Most Popular Girl Names in the 1960s in Massachusetts

Stacker's complete list of most popular baby girl names in Massachusetts from the '60s includes 50 names. You can view that list along with name origins and more by going here. By the way, did you know there are certain names that are banned in Massachusetts and throughout the United States? Yep, there is. You can check out that list by going here.

