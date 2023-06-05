Massachusetts Residents: Beware Of This Friendly Looking Caterpillar

Summer is on its way and outdoor activity is increasing as temperatures are getting pleasant.

I was on a long walk today, when I came across a seemingly harmless little furry caterpillar. Something I remember learning a few years ago was that these things can cause a painful rash.

Like most 7 year-olds, my son, Liam, loves to be outdoors and loves to touch everything.

Last fall; however, he learned a valuable lesson...not to mess with (touch) the American Dagger Moth Caterpillar!

This inviting, little furry creature left him with a nice little burning and itchy rash that lasted for awhile. The toxin containing bristles can break off and embed in the skin.

The large adult American Dagger Moth may seem harmless, but its bristly, stinging caterpillar has a reputation for teaching small children not to touch everything they see.-insectidentification.org

I found a recent comment on social media...

No fatal or venomous. But can be painful and dangerous. Causing rash, rednesss and sores. I would imagine if you're sensitive to stings and bite more so than most, probably wanna leave this guy alone. Yes, I Googled it for those who are busy....you're welcome...

So, if you come across one, just remember not to touch it or pick it up without gloves on (as you can see in the photo).

I doesn't just affect children, it will leave adults with the same symptoms.

The American Dagger Moth Caterpillar can hang around until early November.

I hope you found this post informative.