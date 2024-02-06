Massachusetts Says THIS Food Is Our Preferred Super Bowl Snack!

Here's a question for all my Massachusetts friends and neighbors: Do you have a favorite food you like to scarf down while you watch the Big Game? Hot wings? Pizza? Chips and dip? Or maybe your favorite is something a little more off-beat.

Maybe you prefer something more on the wild and crazy side of the equation like fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Somebody I know likes Philly cheesesteak subs. That doesn't sound so strange, right? Except, instead of steak, they used another ingredient. SPAM...Hey, to each their own. I guess...

Recently, OnlineCasinos.com decided they wanted to find out what the must-have munchies were for every state on Super Bowl Sunday. To get their results, they looked at Google Trends searches for every state. As you can imagine, the usual suspects were all there.

Take a guess. Which snack do you think led the way in Massachusetts? I would have probably guessed pizza but that was not it. Chicken wings? Also not correct. Burgers? 7-layer cheese dip? Mozzarella sticks??? No, nope, and not even close!

I was so happy to find out that one of my personal favorites was also the #1 go-to Super Bowl Sunday food for the Commonwealth! Are you ready for it? Here are some of the possible ingredients to give you a hint: ground beef, lettuce, chili, beans, onions, jalapenos, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, pico de gallo, sour cream...

If you haven't guessed it by now, I'm talking about NACHOS! A good heaping plate of nachos sitting in front of me just begging me to dive on in is truly one of my favorite things ever!

Here's an interesting (and weird!) note concerning popular Super Bowl Sunday foods for Massachusetts. According to the same study, our second favorite go-to snack for the Big Game is pigs in a blanket! I never would have guessed that in a million years! LOL!

You can check out the rest of the study by visiting OnlineCasinos.com's website here.

