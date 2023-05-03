April has come and gone but if you're still driving around with snow tires and/or studded-snow tires in Massachusetts it's imperative that you get them removed and switched out for seasonal tires as soon as possible. Snow tires were supposed to come off by April 30.

What's The Penalty in Massachusetts for Not Getting Snow Tires Removed by April 30?

I wrote an article about this prior to the end of April and someone emailed me asking "Who uses snow tires anymore?" Well, the answer is several people. It wasn't that long ago that I drove by a tire service center here in the Berkshires and the line was incredibly long with people getting tires switched out. By the way, if you don't get those snow tires removed from your vehicle as soon as possible you are at risk of receiving a $50 fine which is not a fun way to celebrate spring and summer.

Get our free mobile app

Are There Other Issues with Having Your Snow Tires On Your Vehicle Beyond April 30?

Not only can you be fined but driving around with snow tires and/or studded snow tires in the late spring and summer months can be hazardous. Here's what Nokian Tires had to say about this:

The very compounds crafted to make tires safe in winter conditions aren’t built to withstand heat or consistently wet roads. Simply put, winter tires do not have the necessary characteristics for safe summer driving, even if they have sufficient tread depth.

So whether you live in Boston, Berkshire County, or anywhere in Massachusetts, let this be a reminder that if you haven't done so yet, get those snow tires removed from your vehicle as soon as possible, and here's to a safe drive this summer.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State