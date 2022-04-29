Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 4/30

The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page have announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.

128950320 Vstock LLC loading...

Man blowing into breathalyzer zstockphotos loading...

The Massachusetts State Police do sobriety checkpoints to keep intoxicated drivers off the road. The area of focus this weekend will be Bristol County.

attachment-IMG_5148 loading...