Massachusetts State Police Vs. NYPD In Support of Bucci Family

If someone told you that State Troopers from the Massachusett State Police and Police Officers from the New York City Police Department were getting together, you might think there was some kind of interstate police exercises going on. Well, they are getting together, but they won't be working on criminal busting techniques. They will however be playing hockey!

It's a charity game...

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, Mass State Police Hockey will face off against the New York City Police Department Hockey Club for a charity hockey game this coming weekend, Saturday, March 19th. One thing is for certain, while those who are lacing up their ice skates and taping up their sticks will have some fun while they play, the reason that they are playing will be ever-present in their minds.

Proceeds will support the family of Trooper Tamar Bucci...

The charity game, which will get underway at 1:30 pm on Saturday, is being held to support the family of one of their own. All proceeds from the event will go to the family of Trooper Tamar Bucci. Trooper Bucci was killed in the line of duty on March 3rd when her cruiser was struck by a gasoline tanker while she was pulling over to help out a disabled motorist. She was only 34-years-old.

The game is being held at the New England Sports Center which is located at 121 Donald Lynch Boulevard, Marlborough, MA. It's a little better than two hours away from any point in the Berkshires, but it's a very worthwhile cause and the teams surely won't disappoint.

If you want to go: You can order your tickets in advance now on Venmo: @msp_hockey (name and info in the comment section); Adult $15, Kids (12 & under) $5, children under 5 free.

At the door, pricing will be Adult $20, Kids $5, children under 5 free.

There will also be Massachusetts State Police merchandise sold at the game, assumably with the proceeds also going to the Bucci family, but you can certainly inquire about that before making a purchase.

