Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.

In fact, the tiniest town by population in the Bay State is the only town throughout the state with a population of only double digits. Every other town throughout Massachusetts has at least triple digits for its amount of residents. And only three towns total have less than 200 residents. As it turns out, one of those is also in Berkshire County.

So, what are these three town with such small populations? And which one of these has a population in only double digits? Let's take a look at the three smallest towns by population in Massachusetts...

3. Mount Washington

This Berkshire County town is in the very southwest corner of Massachusetts. According to the 2020 census, the population is 160. It is also where the highest waterfalls in the Bay State reside in Bash Bish Falls State Park.

2. Monroe

The town of Monroe is on the northwest edge of Franklin Country but kids who live there go to schools located in Berkshire County. They are also a border with Vermont. All 118 residents who live there.

1. Gosnold

The tiniest town in Massachusetts is Gosnold. The town has a population that only reaches double digits as it has just 70 residents currently living there. It's located in Dukes County, just off Buzzards Bay. Of the 140.2 square miles that is technically Gosnold, only 13.2 of it is actually land. The rest is water. Perhaps with the beachfront and water access, not too many of those 70 people residing there mind too much.

And there it is, the tiniest town(s) in Massachusetts. Those are all far lower than the New England average of 235 people per square mile. Some New England towns are not quite that dense after all.

