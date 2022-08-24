Massachusetts Troopers Remove 5 Illegal Weapons From The Streets

Here's to a round of applause and cheers for our Massachusetts State Police who, in a three-week span has done a damn fine job hunting down illegally-possessed handguns and getting them off the streets.

In the past three weeks alone, Mass. Troopers have removed 5 illegally-possessed handguns from the streets of Springfield. And with the incidents of gun violence happening seemingly once a day lately, that's something they should be proud of.

I'm sure law enforcement understands and realizes that a lot more still needs to be done, but they're making strides and I think that deserves some merit. I'm sure that police officers don't hear kudos and "job well done" nearly as often as they should.

The MSP reports that StateTroopers assigned to Troop B in Springfield have, within a three-week span, made 5 arrests in Springfield and surrounding areas ensuring that those who do not have a license to carry do not possess firearms.

Three separate arrests in Springfield yielded a loaded Glock-style Polymer 80 handgun, parts for a gun that when assembled was a fully functional Phoenix Arms Model HP22A, and a .380 semi-automatic handgun.

Two separate arrests in Chicopee turned up a loaded firearm with a magazine capable of holding greater than 10 rounds of ammunition and a loaded 9mm handgun. And that last firearm didn't even have a serial number rendering it untraceable.

Again, a HUGE thank you to all Troopers involved in making the arrests(one Trooper was responsible for TWO of them). Thanks for your continuing efforts to make a difference in what I'm sure some may see as a losing effort. Excellent work!

For more info on the story and specific details on each arrest, check out the Massachusetts State Police website here.

