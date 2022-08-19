Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Ask Someone Who They Voted For?

One thing that is on the minds of many residents throughout Berkshire County is the primary election which is coming up on Sept.6. Obviously everyone has an opinion and many probably have a pretty good idea of who they are going to vote for on that Tuesday.

What are the Races and Who's Running in the Berkshire County Primary Election?

Just a reminder, in Berkshire County the two races being contested include Berkshire County District Attorney and Berkshire County Sheriff. Your choices for District Attorney include incumbent Andrea Harrington who will be duking it out with challenger Timothy Shugrue. For Sheriff, it's incumbent Tom Bowler against challenger Alf Barbalunga. You can get all of the details regarding the Sept. 6 primary in Berkshire County including when to vote, how, where, and pretty much everything you need to know about this election by going here.

People Aren't Shy When it Comes to Sharing Their Opinions

There's no doubt that many Berkshire County residents have a strong opinion about who they like and who they don't like in the election. I have been hearing from folks about who they are voting for and why. There seems like there used to be a time when people wanted to keep that information private. Noadays, people don't mind telling you who they're voting for whether you want to hear about it or not. People are definitely not shy about sharing their opinions. Obviously, this way of thinking doesn't apply to everyone.

Get our free mobile app

Sure People Love to Give Their Opinions on Politics but is it Illegal in Massachusetts to Ask Someone Who He/She/They Voted for in an Election?

According to several internet sources, it's not illegal to ask someone who they voted for in Massachusetts and across the United States. Of course, some may find the question rude but not a crime. It's up to you if you want to share that information or keep it private. The important thing to remember is to make a difference and vote in the upcoming primary and in future elections. A great resource regarding voting rights can be found by going here.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.