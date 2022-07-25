Are You Eligible to Vote in Berkshire County’s Sheriff and District Attorney Race?

Berkshire County is in the thick of campaign season with two hotly contested races that will be decided during the September 6 primary.

The western Massachusetts county's residents will have two make important decisions during this year's election cycle in races for both District Attorney and Sheriff. Both offices have incumbents running for reelection, with one challenger each, and both with be decided by the September 6 primary.

Running for Berkshire County District Attorney is incumbent Andrea Harrington who is looking for a second four-year term after winning the seat over the previous incumbent Paul Caccaviello in 2018. She is being challenged by Timothy Shugrue. Previously, in 2004, Shugrue unsuccessfully challenged then District Attorney David Capeless.

Running for Berkshire County Sheriff is incumbent Tom Bowler, who is looking for his third six-year term. Bowler originally won the seat in 2010 and then was reelected again in 2016. Bowler is being challenged by Alf Barbalunga, who is currently on leave from his position as Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court.

Why are Berkshire County District Attorney and Sheriff Elections Being Decided in September?

While the statewide general election is not until Tuesday, Nov. 8, both of the aforementioned Berkshire County offices will be decided during the primary election on Tuesday, September 6. This is because both sets of incumbents and challengers are Democrats. There are no Republican challengers, there for the primary will decide the winner.

Who Can Vote in the Upcoming September 6 District Attorney and Sheriff Primary?

Any registered Berkshire Count voter will be able to participate in the September 6 primary election, however, voters are required to vote on their own party's ballots. Meaning if you are registered as a Democrat, you will receive the ballot with Democratic candidates (Harrington and Shurgrue, Bowler and Barbalunga) If you are registered as a Republican, you will receive a Republican ballot on which none of the aforementioned candidates will appear. If you are registered as unenrolled (independent) you can select either ballot to vote on.

When Do You Need to Be Registered or Change Party Affiliation By to Participate in the Berkshire County District Attorney and Sheriff Election?

Anyone who has a Massachusetts ID (driver’s license or state ID card) can register online here. The deadline to do so is 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. To register in person head to your local election office during normal business hours by 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 for the primary.

Massachusetts voters can also vote early from Aug. 27 through Sept. 2 for the primary at their local election office or other early voting sites. To find your local early voting site, visit here.

For early voting in Massachusetts, registered voters will receive an application in July for a mail-in ballot if they have not already requested an absentee or mail-in ballot. You can request one before July by visiting your local election office or by visiting here. You must request your mail-in ballot by 5 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022. Your application can only be accepted if it has reached your local election office by Monday, August 29, 2022.