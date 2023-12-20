Here’s Who Can Legally Conduct Your Wedding in Massachusetts

If wedding bells are in your future you probably are already aware that there is much to do before the big day. One of the most important things to know is where you're going to get married. Massachusetts is a prime state for a wedding ceremony as the Bay State has so many beautiful locations. One season that many couples opt for when it comes to getting married is fall. Having the beautiful foliage and breathtaking mountains as part of your wedding setting makes for perfect and memorable photos. Whether you are looking to get married in a big city like Boston, or the rolling hills and wide open spaces of Berkshire County, you really can't go wrong with a Massachusetts wedding.

Who Can Legally Conduct Your Wedding in Massachusetts?

So you have decided to get married in Massachusetts and you have your venue picked out now you have to decide who is going to conduct the wedding. If you are not sure who is legally eligible to conduct the wedding, four (4) groups can according to mass.gov.

In-State Clergy Member - If for some reason they haven't performed a marriage in-state before they’ll need to file 3 forms with the Commissions Section of the Public Records Division.

In-state Justice of the Peace - If you want a Justice of the Peace to conduct your wedding or if you want to apply to become a Justice of the Peace, you can get more information by going here.

Out-of-state Clergy Member or Justice of the Peace - Those clergy members and justices of the peace who are out-of-state and want to perform a marriage in Massachusetts will have to file a non-resident, out-of-state clergy petition.

Anyone with a 1-Day Designation -If you want a friend or family member to officiate your wedding, they can apply for a 1-day designation. More details can be found by going here.

You can get more information about getting married in Massachusetts by going here. Happy planning.

