McDonald’s? Dunkin’? Subway? Who Is #1 In Massachusetts?

Ben Affleck made headlines recently with his shirtless photo. To celebrate Father's Day, Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez shared to social media a pic of him showing off his ripped abs and chest.

Affleck was also the star of the Dunkin' ad that went viral during the Super Bowl. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking on Tuesday about my daily trips to Dunkin' for iced coffee as well as my envy for Affleck's physique.

I'm certainly not alone in my affection for the Massachusetts based coffee giant, but are they number one? For the sake of this post we'll be talking about the number of locations in the bay state.

The best breakfast? IMO? Absolutely. It doesn't get any better that than a sausage, egg and cheese McMuffin. That rosemary infused sausage with a real hard cooked egg, bro? Oh yeah.

In fact, a recent survey just linked McDonald's to the best breakfast in America. Are they number one in Massachusetts, though?

Boasting over 37,000 locations countrywide, Subway has certainly left its mark with fans of the sub mainstay.

Best selling? The Philly. Tuna and Black Forest Ham are in there as well. For me? I gotta go with turkey, bacon and cheese.

Subway offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, but are they number one in Massachusetts?

The Results:

As I mentioned earlier in the post, this will have to do locations in Massachusetts. Unsurprising? Maybe.

3. McDonald's -- 249 locations in Massacshuetts.

2. Subway -- 299 locations in Massachusetts.

1. Dunkin' -- a whopping 1072 locations in Massachusetts.

The commonwealth loves their Dunkin' for sure, just ask Affleck.

I hope you found this post fun and informative.