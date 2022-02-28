You were probably wondering what happened to some notable TV news anchors who graced the camera during their time when they were broadcasting the day's news to your living rooms. Here are a few of these familiar personalities who have left the business after spending decades on the air in The Berkshires, but are still fondly remembered by many of their loyal audiences:

wsbsnews loading...

(photo courtesy of WTENalbany VIA YouTube)

Marci Elliott was the late great Dick Wood's co-anchor during the 1980's at Albany based, WTEN-TV. She has since retired and is living in Florida. Here is a snippet of her time spent in the friendly confines of Northern Boulevard:

(clip courtesy of WTENalbany VIA YouTube)

wsbsnews loading...

(photo courtesy of toplus4 VIA YouTube)

Jack Arenacke has been a familiar face at WRGB in Schenectady as he is still active in commercial and voice over work throughout the capital region. Here is his final story with channel 6 after a career that spanned three and a half decades:

(Clip courtesy of toplus4 VIA YouTube)

wsbsnews loading...

(photo courtesy of Junkies Tape Bin VIA YouTube)

Tom Mailey was a jack-of-all trades employee at WRGB. He was an anchor and morning meteorologist alongside the late, great Ed O' Brien and hosted a local show entitled "The Big Money Movie" as listeners watched a film and had a chance to pick up some cold hard cash in the process. These days, he serves as a public relations representative for Stewart's Shops. Here is Tom exhibiting his weather savvy:

(clip courtesy of Junkies Tape Bin VIA YouTube)

wsbsnews loading...

(photo courtesy of WNYTNewsChannel13 VIA YouTube)

After decades on the field and at the anchor desk at WNYT-TV, Phil Bayly (pictured on the left) is now retired and spending time writing mystery novels. Here he is with Jessica Layton and channel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano as they put a spin on a colleague's hidden, singing talent:

(clip courtesy of WNYTNewsChannel13 VIA YouTube)

wsbsnews loading...

(photo courtesy of Western Mass News VIA YouTube)

In the Bay State, Dave Madsen has been a fixture in the Berkshires and Springfield viewing areas for decades. He recently stepped down from the anchor desk but has not totally disappeared from the airwaves. Dave hosts public affairs shows for Western Mass News and viewers can still hear his golden voices in promotional announcements and commercials in that particular TV cluster. This video shows the staff joining in on a fond and deserving farewell:

(clip courtesy of Western Mass News VIA YouTube)

wsbsnews loading...

(photo courtesy of Junkies Tape Bin VIA YouTube)

Tracey Egan was the legendary Ernie Tetrault's co-anchor at channel 6 during the 1980's and 1990's. After leaving Schenectady, she was on-camera at neighboring WTEN-TV until her retirement. Tracey spends her time raising horses in Saratoga county. This snippet features a Night Team broadcast on WRGB that first aired in 1990.

Pictured to the left: Meteorologist John Cessarich who also recently retired from TV news after he left our area to deliver weather forecasts in his home state of North Carolina

(clip courtesy of Junkies Tape Bin VIA YouTube)

WNYT News Channel 13 VIA You Tube loading...

(photo courtesy of WNYTNewsChannel13 VIA YouTube)

Chris Jansing (back in her days at WNYT she was Chris Kapostasy) took the quantum leap and continues to file reports for the NBC News network. She was the late, great Ed Dague's co-another at News Channel 13 and makes a return to the Albany airwaves spotlighting an Olympic athlete alongside my near and dear friend, Benita Zahn:

(clip courtesy of WNYTNewsChannel13 VIA YouTube)

No doubt. they are memorable faces from the realm of LOCAL television that have the left the area, but are NEVER forgotten!