A mom on TikTok was criticized for theming her daughter's first birthday party with alleged Satanic decor, complete with pentagrams and black balloons.

In a video that went viral, Janeth Zapata from Mexico, who posts on TikTok under the username @JanethZapata31, showed off the special celebration she put together to honor her daughter Lilith Alexa's first birthday.

While most little girls' first birthday parties are inundated with pops of pink, Zapata decided to take a darker route, dressing her daughter in an all-black romper with a lace headscarf.

She decorated the party for little Lilith — who shares her moniker with the Satanic goddess and she-demon of the same name — with a cake topped with a pentagram, black balloons and a piñata resembling the goat-headed deity Baphomet.

Sharing a recap of the little girl's party on TikTok, Zapata's video has so far amassed more than 2.5 million views. However, the video's comments section is filled with criticism and horrified reactions slamming the mom for the unique party theme.

"I don't think it's a party or color for a little girl. I really don't know what went through the mom's mind," one user commented.

"That wasn't a birthday party, that was a sacrifice," another wrote.

"With demons included," someone else chimed in.

The hurtful comments prompted Zapata to clarify her daughter's birthday party was not actually Satanic in nature — and that her family isn't Satanic, either.

"I see there are many news sites that put out my daughter's party with lies. One, we're not Satanists. Two, there were guests. Three, the party didn't have anything Satanic. Four, the pinata isn't Satan nor the Devil. It's Baphomet. Five, the pentagram isn't inverted because it's not Satanic," the frustrated mom explained.